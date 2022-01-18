MOJAVE — Stratolaunch’s massive twin-fuselage aircraft took the skies, on Sunday morning, for its third test flight.
The world’s largest aircraft, affectionately dubbed “Roc,” took off from the Mojave Air and Space Port, at 8:47 a.m., for a successful test flight that lasted more than four hours. It reached an altitude of 23,500 feet and speeds of 180 knots, or about 207 mph.
“Today’s successful flight demonstrates and validates improvements to the carrier aircraft’s systems and overall flight performance,” Stratolaunch President and Chief Operating Officer Zachary Krevor said in a statement released by Stratolaunch. “We will take the data we gathered today and continue to advance the aircraft’s operational performance to support hypersonic testing in 2022.”
Among the items tested during Sunday’s flight was validation of the left side mid-main landing gear and continued evaluation of the unique aircraft’s performance and handling characteristics at increased speeds and altitude, according to the statement.
“The partial gear retraction seen during today’s flight is a graduated approach to building confidence in the landing gear and gear door hardware,” Krevor said. “Testing the left main landing gear individually mitigated risk and provided our aircrew with options for landing the aircraft in the event the hardware didn’t perform as expected. We’ll review the data and determine when we can get back into the air to continue advancing our unique, hypersonic architecture.
Sunday’s flight marks the third time Roc has flown, in three years. Its first flight was in April 2019, and second two years later, in April 2021.
Once envisioned as an air-launch platform for sending small satellites and payloads into orbit, Stratolaunch has since directed its energies at developing a hypersonic testbed.
The company’s plans still call for using the behemoth airplane as a launch platform. The company is developing the Talon-A hypersonic test vehicle to fly from it.
Hypersonic refers to speeds in excess of Mach 5, and is a frontier researchers have been striving to employ effectively for decades. The field has recently gained traction, with projects in development on a number of fronts.
The rocket-powered, autonomous and resuable Talon-A test bed vehicles may carry customizable payloads, enabling scientific research, technology development and component demonstration at hypersonic speeds.
The TA-1 vehicle is on track to begin hypersonic flight testing this year, and deliver services for government and civilian commercial customers in 2023.
Roc, the Stratolaunch launch platform, was built by Scaled Composites at the Mojave Air and Space Port, where it continues to reside in a hangar specially built to handle its size. The aircraft’s wingspan is longer than a football field, and it is powered by six 747 aircraft engines.
