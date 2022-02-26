MOJAVE — Stratolaunch’s massive airplane, the world’s largest by wingspan, successfully completed its fourth test flight, on Thursday, bringing the carrier aircraft one step closer to being used as a test bed for hypersonic vehicles.
The twin-fuselage aircraft, affectionately dubbed “Roc,” took off from its home base at the Mojave Air and Space Port, around noon, for a flight that lasted about an hour and 45 minutes and reached about 15,000 feet altitude.
The test flight was notable for reaching the milestone of successfully retracting and extending all of the huge airplane’s landing gear — 28 wheels, with 34 doors and 24 brakes, according to a Facebook post by Stratolaunch.
Earlier flights were flown with the gear down the entire time as a precautionary measure. During the aircraft’s third flight, on Jan. 16, the left side mid-main gear was successfully retracted in the air.
“Today’s successful flight demonstrates and validates improvements to the carrier aircraft’s systems and overall flight performance,” Stratolaunch President and Chief Operating Officer Zachary Krevor said in a statement following the flight. “The full landing gear retraction and extension brings the carrier aircraft closer to operational status, a milestone that is necessary to ready the aircraft for Talon-A separation and hypersonic flight tests later this year.”
Once envisioned as an air-launch platform for sending small satellites and payloads into orbit, Stratolaunch has since directed its energy to developing a hypersonic testbed.
The company’s plans still call for using the behemoth airplane as a launch platform. The company is developing the Talon-A hypersonic test vehicle to fly from it.
Hypersonic refers to speeds in excess of Mach 5 and is a frontier researchers have been striving to employ, effectively, for decades. The field has recently gained traction, with projects in development on a number of fronts.
The rocket-powered, autonomous and reusable Talon-A test bed vehicles may carry customizable payloads, enabling scientific research, technology development and component demonstration at hypersonic speeds.
The TA-1 vehicle is on track to begin hypersonic flight testing this year and deliver services for government and civilian commercial customers in 2023.
Roc, the Stratolaunch launch platform, was built by Scaled Composites at the Mojave Air and Space Port, where it continues to reside in a hangar specially built to handle its size. The aircraft’s wingspan is longer than a football field, and it is powered by six 747 aircraft engines.
