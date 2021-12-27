MOJAVE — Stratolaunch, the Mojave-based firm with the world’s largest airplane by wingspan for a launch platform, announced a contract with the Missile Defense Agency for a feasibility study of a reusable hypersonic testbed system for missile defense systems.
“We’re excited to provide MDA with a feasibility study that allows them to understand how to engage and intercept hypersonic threats,” Daniel Millman, Stratolaunch’s chief technology officer, said in a Dec. 15 release about the contract.
Once envisioned as an air-launch platform for sending small satellites and payloads into orbit, Stratolaunch has since directed its energies at developing a hypersonic testbed.
The company’s plans still call for using the giant, twin-fuselage aircraft — affectionately nicknamed “Roc” — as a launch platform, and is developing the Talon-A hypersonic test vehicle to fly from it.
Hypersonic refers to speeds in excess of Mach 5, and is a frontier researchers have been striving to employ effectively for decades. The field has recently gained traction, with projects in development on a number of fronts.
The rocket-powered, autonomous and resuable Talon-A test bed vehicles may carry customizable payloads, enabling scientific research, technology development and component demonstration at hypersonic speeds.
The TA-1 vehicle is on track to begin hypersonic flight testing next year, and deliver services for government and civilian commercial customers in 2023, according to the statement.
Roc, the Stratolaunch launch platform, was built by Scaled Composites at the Mojave Air and Space Port, where it continues to reside in a hangar specially built to handle its size. The aircraft’s wingspan is longer than a football field, and it is powered by six 747 aircraft engines.
The airplane made its first flight in April 2019 and second in April 2021.
