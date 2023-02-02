MOJAVE — Mojave-based Stratolaunch announced it is creating an office at Purdue University in Indiana to accelerate the development of hypersonic vehicles.
Officials announced, last week, the Stratolaunch Advanced Programs Office at the Convergence Center in Purdue’s Discovery Park District in West Lafayette, Ind.
The program is intended to develop the methodologies to accelerate the time from design to flight of hypersonic technologies, combining the university’s hypersonic design methods, ground test facilities, faculty, staff and students to anchor ground simulations with Stratolaunch’s rapid prototyping fabrication skills, flight test service and hypersonic flight test data from the Talon-A vehicle.
Launched to speeds of Mach 5 or greater from the twin-fuselage carrier aircraft, the Talon-A will carry various experimental payloads as a platform for hypersonic flight test.
Stratolaunch recently funded a one-year collaborative research project with four Purdue faculty experts and their graduate students to explore and establish a foundation of best-in-class computational and experimental capabilities, according to a release from Purdue. This can be used to create the most comprehensive suite of flight-validated air vehicle design optimization tools.
“I’m excited for our partnership with Purdue because of the positive implications it has for streamlining our nation’s hypersonic design capabilities,” Stratolaunch President and CEO Zachary Krevor said in a release. “Reducing development and test timelines of hypersonic vehicles is paramount to achieving critical leap-ahead technologies.”
“Stratolaunch’s unique capacities to provide access to flight data in long-duration hypersonic conditions complements Purdue’s advanced hypersonics laboratories and the cutting-edge research by our faculty to advance these technologies while providing our students with real-world learning experiences,” Purdue President Mung Chiang said. “Stratolaunch’ s office at Discovery Park District further strengthens Purdue as an epicenter of hypersonic research and testing in the country.”
Once envisioned as an air-launch platform for sending small satellites and payloads into orbit, Stratolaunch has since directed its energy to developing a hypersonic testbed, using the behemoth aircraft as an air launch platform. The company is developing the Talon-A hypersonic test vehicle to fly from Roc.
Hypersonic refers to speeds in excess of Mach 5 and is something frontier researchers have been striving to effectively employ for decades. The field has recently gained traction, with projects in development on a number of fronts.
The rocket-powered, autonomous and reusable Talon-A test bed vehicles may carry customizable payloads, enabling scientific research, technology development and component demonstration at hypersonic speeds.
Stratolaunch officials have likened the use of their Talon hypersonic test platform to the X-15 program of the 1960s at Edwards Air Force Base, which also employed a reusable test vehicle to explore hypersonic speeds, as well a high-altitude flight.
The company expects to deliver services for government and civilian commercial customers, this year.
