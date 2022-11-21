Stratolaunch

Mojave-based Stratolaunch announced a contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory to support the flight test of the company’s first Talon-A hypersonic test vehicle. A prototype for testing the release systems from the massive carrier aircraft is seen, last month, during the first captive carry flight test.

 Photo courtesy of Stratolaunch

MOJAVE — Stratolaunch, the Mojave-based company developing a hypersonic flight test bed, announced, this week, a contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory for the flight test of its first Talon-A hypersonic test vehicle, dubbed TA-1.

Launched to speeds of Mach 5 or greater from the twin-fuselage carrier aircraft, the Talon-A will carry various experimental payloads as a platform for hypersonic flight test.

