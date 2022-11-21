MOJAVE — Stratolaunch, the Mojave-based company developing a hypersonic flight test bed, announced, this week, a contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory for the flight test of its first Talon-A hypersonic test vehicle, dubbed TA-1.
Launched to speeds of Mach 5 or greater from the twin-fuselage carrier aircraft, the Talon-A will carry various experimental payloads as a platform for hypersonic flight test.
The first Talon-A vehicle is an expendable configuration. The next generation of Talon-A vehicles will be capable of reusable hypersonic flight, Stratolaunch officials said in a news release announcing the contract.
“We’re pleased that AFRL has chosen to support the flight of our first hypersonic vehicle and we have enjoyed working with the esteemed team,” CEO Zachary Krevor said in the news release. “We look forward to providing flight test services to AFRL and other customers in the near future.”
Last month, the company’s massive carrier aircraft, dubbed “Roc,” successfully completed the first captive carry flight with the Talon-A separation test vehicle.
The TA-0 test vehicle, carried in a cradle slung on the wing between the aircraft’s twin fuselages, is a stand-in for the future Talon-A hypersonic test platform. It will be used to test the release system and characterize the separation dynamics, according to the company.
Testing with the TA-0 vehicle will continue with a series of captive carry flights in the coming months, leading to a separation test of the unpowered TA-0 vehicle over the Pacific Ocean, later this year.
Once envisioned as an air-launch platform for sending small satellites and payloads into orbit, Stratolaunch has since directed its energy to developing a hypersonic testbed, using the behemoth aircraft as an air launch platform. The company is developing the Talon-A hypersonic test vehicle to fly from Roc.
Hypersonic refers to speeds in excess of Mach 5 and is something frontier researchers have been striving to effectively employ for decades. The field has recently gained traction, with projects in development on a number of fronts.
The rocket-powered, autonomous and reusable Talon-A test bed vehicles may carry customizable payloads, enabling scientific research, technology development and component demonstration at hypersonic speeds.
Stratolaunch officials have likened the use of their Talon hypersonic test platform to the X-15 program of the 1960s at Edwards Air Force Base, which also employed a reusable test vehicle to explore hypersonic speeds, as well a high-altitude flight.
The company expects to deliver services for government and civilian commercial customers, in 2023.
