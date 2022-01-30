MOJAVE — Stratolaunch announced a new research contract, this week, this time with the Air Force Research Laboratory.
The Mojave-based company is partnered with Booz Allen Hamilton on the contract to examine and assess the feasibility of hypersonic test flights for a wide range of experiments and payloads, on a frequent and routine basis, according to a release from Stratolaunch.
This is the second government contract for hypersonic flight testing announced by the company in as many months, with an agreement for testing for the Missile Defense Agency announced, in December.
“Our goal is to provide affordable and routine access to the hypersonic flight environment,” Stratolaunch Chief Technology Officer Daniel Millman said in the release. “We look forward to sharing lessons learned from this collaboration with AFRL, yielding powerful and practical research results benefitting the nation.”
Stratolaunch is known for its massive, unique airplane, built by Scaled Composites at the Mojave Air and Space Port. With its twin fuselages, it is the largest airplane in the world by wingspan, which stretches longer than a football field.
Once envisioned as an air-launch platform for sending small satellites and payloads into orbit, Stratolaunch has since directed its energies at developing a hypersonic testbed.
The company’s plans still call for using the giant aircraft — affectionately nicknamed “Roc” — as a launch platform, and is developing the Talon-A hypersonic test vehicle to fly from it.
Hypersonic refers to speeds in excess of Mach 5, and is a frontier researchers have been striving to employ effectively for decades. The field has recently gained traction, with projects in development on a number of fronts.
The rocket-powered, autonomous and resuable Talon-A test bed vehicles may carry customizable payloads, enabling scientific research, technology development and component demonstration at hypersonic speeds.
The TA-1 vehicle is on track to begin hypersonic flight testing, next year, and deliver services for government and civilian commercial customers, in 2023, according to the statement.
Roc recently successfully completed its third test flight, from the Mojave Air and Space Port. It made its first flight in April 2019 and second in April 2021.
