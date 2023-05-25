Virgin Orbit sale

Virgin Orbit’s modified 747 carrier aircraft, seen here taking off at Mojave Air and Space Port, was purchased by Mojave-based Stratolaunch for $17 million during a bankruptcy auction for Virgin Orbit’s assets. Virgin Orbit has ceased operations as a result of the bankruptcy.

 Photo courtesy of Virgin Orbit

MOJAVE — A modified 747 is going from one Mojave space firm to another.

Mojave-based Stratolaunch purchased Virgin Orbit’s carrier aircraft, Cosmic Girl, in the latter’s bankruptcy auction on Tuesday.

A fail for Richard Branson...I am not a fan of Richard Branson.

