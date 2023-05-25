MOJAVE — A modified 747 is going from one Mojave space firm to another.
Mojave-based Stratolaunch purchased Virgin Orbit’s carrier aircraft, Cosmic Girl, in the latter’s bankruptcy auction on Tuesday.
Virgin Orbit officials said the company would no longer be in operation following the auction of most of its assets.
Stratolaunch’s bid of $17 million for the aircraft and assorted related equipment, including four engines, was accepted as part of the auction proceedings.
Additionally, Long Beach-based Rocket Lab submitted the winning bid of $16.1 million for the lease on Virgin Orbit’s Long Beach manufacturing facility and some equipment and Launcher Inc. submitted the winning bid of $2.7 million for the lease on the company’s Mojave Air and Space Port test site and equipment, according to the bankruptcy auction documents.
The auction ended the possibility that another company would purchase Virgin Orbit and bring it out of bankruptcy to continue operations.
“As Virgin Orbit embarks on this path, the management and employees would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders, including customers, partners, investors, and employees, for their support and dedication over the years. It is through their collective efforts that the company has been able to achieve significant milestones and make lasting contributions to the advancement of satellite launch in the United States and the United Kingdom,” company officials said in a statement announcing the auction results.
“Virgin Orbit’s legacy in the space industry will forever be remembered. Its groundbreaking technologies, relentless pursuit of excellence, and unwavering commitment to advancing the frontiers of air launch have left an indelible mark on the industry.”
The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 4, following a failed launch in January.
The small satellite launch company, whose previous launches have all originated from the Mojave Air and Space Port, attempted to make history with the Jan. 9 launch from Spaceport Cornwall in Newquay. It was not only the first international launch for Virgin Orbit, but also the first space launch from the United Kingdom.
The attempt, however, was cut short when an anomaly in the upper stage caused it to shut down early, preventing the rocket and its satellite cargo from reaching orbit. The carrier aircraft and crew safely returned to the takeoff point.
