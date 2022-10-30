MOJAVE — Stratolaunch’s massive aircraft, nicknamed Roc, successfully completed the first captive carry flight with the Talon-A separation test vehicle.

The TA-0 test vehicle, carried in a cradle slung on the wing between the aircraft’s twin fuselages, is a stand-in for the future Talon-A hypersonic test platform.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Let's hope this does not become a modern "Spruce Goose". Musk is dominating the space vehicles sector...when Starship 2.0 starts launching we will see Starlink get even better (I love my Starlink) with satellites that can carry 50 X more bandwidth (?) SpaceX's Starship will deploy next-gen Starlink satellites Pez-dispenser style ...https://www.space.com/spacex-starship-deploy-starlink-satellites-pez-dispenser

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.