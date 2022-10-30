MOJAVE — Stratolaunch’s massive aircraft, nicknamed Roc, successfully completed the first captive carry flight with the Talon-A separation test vehicle.
The TA-0 test vehicle, carried in a cradle slung on the wing between the aircraft’s twin fuselages, is a stand-in for the future Talon-A hypersonic test platform.
Friday’s flight from the Mojave Air and Space Port was Roc’s eighth flight, and the first carrying anything in the cradle. It was intended to gather data on the aeronautical loads on the test vehicle in flight while attached to the carrier aircraft.
“We have conducted a variety of ground tests in anticipation of this first captive carry flight, and with each successful test milestone achieved, we have built confidence that the hardware will perform exactly as it was designed,” Stratolaunch CEO and President Zachary Krevor said in a release following the flight. “It’s exhilarating to see the team’s hard work come to life and see the vehicles fly as an integrated system.”
The test flight lasted just over five hours, as the aircraft flew loops primarily north and south of the Mojave Air and Space Port, Stratolaunch’s home base. The aircraft reached a maximum altitude of about 23,000 feet.
Friday’s captive carry test flight was Stratolaunch’s first since June.
It will continue with a series of captive carry flights in the coming months, leading up to a separation test of the unpowered TA-0 vehicle over the Pacific Ocean, late in this year.
At the same time, Stratolaunch is in system tests for the TA-1 hypersonic test vehicle, and is building the second and third hypersonic vehicles, TA-2 and TA-3.
Once envisioned as an air-launch platform for sending small satellites and payloads into orbit, Stratolaunch has since directed its energy to developing a hypersonic testbed, using the behemoth aircraft as an air launch platform. The company is developing the Talon-A hypersonic test vehicle to fly from Roc.
Hypersonic refers to speeds in excess of Mach 5 and is a frontier researchers have been striving to effectively employ for decades. The field has recently gained traction, with projects in development on a number of fronts.
The rocket-powered, autonomous and reusable Talon-A test bed vehicles may carry customizable payloads, enabling scientific research, technology development and component demonstration at hypersonic speeds.
Stratolaunch officials have likened the use of their Talon hypersonic test platform to the X-15 program of the 1960s at Edwards Air Force Base, which also employed a reusable test vehicle to explore hypersonic speeds, as well a high-altitude flight.
The company expects to deliver services for government and civilian commercial customers, in 2023.
Let's hope this does not become a modern "Spruce Goose". Musk is dominating the space vehicles sector...when Starship 2.0 starts launching we will see Starlink get even better (I love my Starlink) with satellites that can carry 50 X more bandwidth (?) SpaceX's Starship will deploy next-gen Starlink satellites Pez-dispenser style ...https://www.space.com/spacex-starship-deploy-starlink-satellites-pez-dispenser
