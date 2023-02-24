SUN VILLAGE — A cold and potentially dangerous winter storm set to bring periods of heavy rain and snow to most of Southern California today and Saturday prompted the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation to postpone Saturday’s celebration at Jackie Robinson Park, to mark the release of the department’s five-year Strategic Plan.
County officials will announce the new date after it has been rescheduled.
The Sun Village event was one of six scheduled throughout the county through April 1, to give the public an opportunity to learn about enhanced programs for all ages and abilities and key Strategic Plan goals.
The goals include promoting play and well-being of youth, families and seniors and to strengthening programs, experiences and engagement in the community.
Other goals include increasing park equity and access to innovative park space, as well as investing in staff and volunteers.
Another goal is to provide stewardship of public lands, natural resources and urban forestry, as well as advance organizational excellence.
“Over the past two years, LA County Parks has worked alongside partners, community members, stakeholders, county departments and park and recreation organizations across the nation to develop a meaningful and bold plan for LA County Park’s future,” Norma Edith García-González, director of the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation, said in a statement. “We’re pleased to now share our plan, which outlines critical steps and reflects our priorities to further the health and wellness of our communities.”
