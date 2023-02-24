SUN VILLAGE — A cold and potentially dangerous winter storm set to bring periods of heavy rain and snow to most of Southern California today and Saturday prompted the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation to postpone Saturday’s celebration at Jackie Robinson Park, to mark the release of the department’s five-year Strategic Plan.

County officials will announce the new date after it has been rescheduled.

