PALMDALE — The late December storms provide a “good news and cautious news” for the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency’s water supply this year.
“This is a cautionary note,” General Manager Dwayne Chisam told the agency’s Board of Directors, Tuesday.
While the “very, very wet period,” in December, helped raise water levels in reservoirs that supply the State Water Project, it wasn’t enough to pull the state from the drought.
In addition, the January forecast does not promise more rain, as a high pressure system off the coast is keeping wet storms away and to the north, Chisam said.
AVEK is the largest of the three state water contractors in the Valley. It provides supplemental supplies to retail water providers, such as Quartz Hill Water District and Los Angeles County Waterworks District 40.
As of Jan. 11, the state Department of Water Resources reported the water supply is at 147% of average, Chisam said.
“Certainly a better position than we were in November and early December of last year,” he said.
The two main reservoirs that serve the State Water Project, Oroville and San Luis, are in better shape than before.
Oroville stands at 42% of its capacity, about 78% of the average, “a vast improvement over where we were a month ago,” Chisam said.
San Luis is at 35% of its capacity, and 52% of average.
The state Department of Water Resources, in December, announced a 0% allocation to contractors through the State Water Project.
However, given the winter storms so far, the allocation could be increased to as high as 15%, Chisam said.
“That pretty much takes care of our needs for 2022,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.