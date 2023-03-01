PALMDALE — The winter storms that have hit the state in the past week are helping to shore up the state’s depleted water stores, adding to the rain and snowpack that will help residents get through the dry months ahead.
Reservoirs across the state are at levels not seen for several years. Lake Oroville, the second-largest in the state system, stands at 116% of the historic average as of Monday, and at 72% of its total capacity.
A second reservoir important to local water supplies is San Luis Reservoir, which stands at 94% of the historic average and 76% of total capacity.
The Sierra snowpack, which acts as a reservoir for water that will be released when warmer temperatures resume, is well over normal levels, with an average of 186% of normal statewide capacity, according to the Department of Water Resources.
“The main message is we continue to have more water than we have in the past few years,” Palmdale Water District General Manager Dennis LaMoreaux said Monday in a report to the Board of Directors.
Before this latest round of storms, on Feb. 22, the state Department of Water Resources announced an increase in water deliveries through the State Water Project for the coming year, from the earlier 30% of water contractors’ allocations to 35%.
“That’s good news and with some of these other storms, I wouldn’t be surprised if we get another increase, probably later next month,” LaMoreaux said.
More than a month still remains in the state’s wet season, but there’s uncertainty about a return to warm and dry conditions prior to April 1, typically when the state’s snowpack peaks and begins to melt, Department of Water Resources officials said in a news release announcing the increased State Water Project deliveries.
The next snow survey is scheduled to take place today, with a second on April 3, depending on weather conditions.
A second source for Palmdale Water District’s water supply, the reservoir behind Littlerock Dam, is beyond full, having spilled over the dam following the January storms.
On Saturday, the spillover from the dam rose above the level that requires the District to notify certain authorities as part of the state-approved emergency action plan.
If the dam spill rises to 0.7 feet, the District is required to inform the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, Los Angeles County Fire Department, the state Division of Dam Safety and the Los Angeles County Road Department and Emergency Operations Center.
The District made those notifications in January, as well, when it first began to spill over. The spill level receded in the intervening weeks, until Saturday, when it again triggered the notifications.
“We’ll have to look at that emergency plan to see if there’s a more realistic level to notify people,” LaMoreaux said. “We’ll have to see if there’s any leeway” for when it changes levels once it’s already spilling.
