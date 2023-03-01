Water supply

Snow blankets the surrounding hills at Littlerock Dam, which has filled thanks to winter storms in the past two months, adding to the Palmdale Water District’s water supplies.

 Photo courtesy of Scott Hulsebus of Palmdale Water District

PALMDALE — The winter storms that have hit the state in the past week are helping to shore up the state’s depleted water stores, adding to the rain and snowpack that will help residents get through the dry months ahead.

Reservoirs across the state are at levels not seen for several years. Lake Oroville, the second-largest in the state system, stands at 116% of the historic average as of Monday, and at 72% of its total capacity.

