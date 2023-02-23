LOS ANGELES — After early winter storms put a dent in California’s drought, officials Wednesday cautiously announced a jump in initial allocations of federally controlled water to agricultural, municipal and industrial users of the Central Valley Project system.

Nine atmospheric river storms from late December into January greatly improved the water supply outlook following three years of record drought, US Bureau of Reclamation Regional Director Ernest Conant said in an online briefing.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

""federally controlled water"" Sounds like a power trip...There are three things a man will kill another man over...I believe "water" is at the top of that list. Play Stupid Games (with water) and you will win Stupid Prizes...they just may be on a time delay.

