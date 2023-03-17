Road closures

A stretch of R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N) between 50th and 70th streets east is but one of nearly two dozen road closures across the Valley due to flooding from the recent series of rainstorms.

Although the rain has stopped and skies were clear on Thursday, the aftermath of recent storms continued to affect Valley residents.

A number of roads remained closed due to flooding, primarily on the east side of the Valley, as rain and storm runoff made them impassable. Closures were reported in areas of northeastern Lancaster, Lake Los Angeles, Littlerock, Sun Village, Pearblossom, eastern Palmdale and Juniper Hills.

