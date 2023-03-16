California Storms

Whole Foods Market workers walk outdoors Wednesday after a temporary power outage in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles. Southern California residents weary of a storm-soaked winter were hit by parting shots from the season’s 11th atmospheric river.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — California’s 11th atmospheric river left the storm-soaked state with a bang Wednesday, bringing flooded roadways, landslides and toppled trees to the southern part of the state as well as drought-busting rainfall that meant the end of water restrictions for nearly 7 million people.

Even as residents struggled to clean up before the next round of winter arrives in the coming days — with some 27,000 people still under evacuation orders statewide Wednesday — the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s decision brought relief amid the state’s historic drought.

