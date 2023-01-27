California Drought

Floodwaters cover a property in Monterey County, earlier this month, as the Salinas River overflows its banks. Because of the recent spate of storms, California officials announced, on Thursday, that public water agencies will get 30% of what they asked for instead of 5%.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO — Weeks of historic rainfall in California mean public agencies that supply 27 million people will get much more water from the state than they were scheduled to get, a month ago — enough to supply an estimated 4.4 million households for a year.

In December, state officials announced public water agencies would get just 5% of what they had asked for because of a severe drought that had depleted the state’s reservoirs to dangerously low levels.

