California Storms

Firefighters look for people trapped, on Tuesday, in the rain-swollen Cucamonga wash in Ontario.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — A drenched California emerged, Wednesday, from a powerful multiday storm that unleashed rain, snow and raging floodwaters, leaving one person dead and two others missing.

Lingering showers, mountain snow and gusty winds were tapering off, and the National Weather Service issued overnight frost and freeze advisories due to the cold airmass behind the storm.

