LOS ANGELES — A drenched California emerged, Wednesday, from a powerful multiday storm that unleashed rain, snow and raging floodwaters, leaving one person dead and two others missing.
Lingering showers, mountain snow and gusty winds were tapering off, and the National Weather Service issued overnight frost and freeze advisories due to the cold airmass behind the storm.
The tempest unleashed heavy downpours, Tuesday, in Southern California, where one person was found dead after runoff surging down a creek channel swept six people away in the city of Ontario. Three were rescued by firefighters but two others remained missing.
In Orange County, the Republican Party urged members to vote early amid the Election Day downpours. A marquee race there pitted Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, a star of the party’s progressive wing, against Republican Scott Baugh. Porter took an early double-digit lead, but by midnight she and Baugh were divided by less than a percentage point with nearly half the votes still uncounted.
A tornado touched down a few miles outside the town of Galt near Sacramento at 1:40 p.m., Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. No major damage was reported.
The storm continued to affect travel, Wednesday, on highways through the Sierra Nevada after heavy snow and whiteout conditions. Chain controls remained in affect and big rigs were restricted altogether on some sections of routes through the towering mountain range.
