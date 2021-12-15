PALMDALE — A powerful storm system that hit the Southland with heavy rain and high winds, Tuesday, spared the Antelope Valley the bulk of the rainfall, though flood advisories were in place for recent burn areas such as Juniper Hills and Lake Hughes, where the Bobcat and Lake fires burned last year.
Lancaster received .66 inches of rain and Palmdale received .56 inches of rain as of approximately 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
By early afternoon, more than two inches of rain had fallen in downtown Los Angeles, more than more doubling the record for the date set in 1888, according to the National Weather Service. And more rain was expected to fall as the day went on.
The storm also caused a brief power outage at Los Angeles International Airport.
The National Weather Service issued flood advisories through 6 p.m. Tuesday, citing potential impacts that heavy rainfall could trigger flash-flooding and debris flow in, and around, recent burn scars.
“Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding and debris flows in and around these recent burn scars,” the NWS cautioned. “Roads may be impacted or closed and vehicles may be stranded.”
The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station posted a notice on its Facebook page cautioning motorists to avoid Pine Canyon and Lake Hughes roads. Pine Canyon Road was closed for westbound traffic and Lake Hughes Road was closed for southbound traffic. There was also debris and minor flooding on Elizabeth Lake Road.
“We ask that you avoid these areas so you don’t get trapped,” the post said.
Forecasters also issued a wind advisory for the Antelope Valley through 8 p.m., Tuesday, with projected southwest wind at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
The weather prompted the Mojave Unified School District to close schools early Tuesday and use a minimum-day schedule.
“Unfortunately, surrounding communities are currently experiencing severe weather, impacting the condition of roadways that many of our staff and teachers use to get home,” a post on the district’s website said.
Parents were advised to pick up their child at school if they could do so. If not, they were advised to be present at their child’s bus stop.
“Transportation will follow our normal minimum day schedule as closely as possible,” the post said. “If parents are not present at the bus stop, students will be returned to the school and need to be picked up.”
