Tree down

Tuesday’s wind knocked the top off a tree at Pearblossom Park during a storm event. One of the Aleppo pine trees was a Los Angeles County Public Works tree and the other was from Parks and Recreation. An LA County Public Works tree crew assisted on removing both fallen trees. A sycamore tree also fell down during the storm.

 Photo courtesy of Connie Mavrolas

Strong winds felled a large sycamore tree in the center of Pearblossom Park and a large pine tree branch fell into the adjacent roadway during Tuesday’s storm event, according to the Los Angeles County Departments of Parks and Recreation and Public Works.

A neighbor’s tree branch fell onto a park fence, causing damage. A tree also fell at Jackie Robinson Park, Mercy Santoro, Interim Communications Manager for Parks and Rec, wrote in an email.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.