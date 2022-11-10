Strong winds felled a large sycamore tree in the center of Pearblossom Park and a large pine tree branch fell into the adjacent roadway during Tuesday’s storm event, according to the Los Angeles County Departments of Parks and Recreation and Public Works.
A neighbor’s tree branch fell onto a park fence, causing damage. A tree also fell at Jackie Robinson Park, Mercy Santoro, Interim Communications Manager for Parks and Rec, wrote in an email.
Public Works reported two Aleppo pine trees fell at the park. A county public works tree crew assisted on removing both fallen trees. There was no infrastructure damage to the roadway, Stephen Frasher, a public information officer with Public Works wrote in an email.
Connie Mavrolas, a secretary at Littlerock High School, posted photos of the fallen trees on her Facebook page.
“Almost died driving to cast my vote at the Pearblossom Park,” Mavrolas wrote. “Park tree almost hit my car, then noticed three other trees had a chain reaction.”
She added, “Nothing gonna stop me from casting my ballot!!”
Mavrolas’ photos showed the large pine tree branch in the roadway. One broke off at the base of the trunk. Another tree broke off at the top of the tree trunk.
The trees were removed to make the park safe, Santoro wrote.
“The county works with non-profit partners, such as tree people on a continuous basis to replace trees as available throughout our park system,” she added.
The strong winds and heavy rains combined for hazardous driving conditions. The power went out in Pearblossom and Juniper Hills, about 3:45 p.m. until 9 p.m., according to Mavrolas.
The power outage knocked out the traffic signal at Longview Road and Pearblossom Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP, which covers the unincorporated parts of the Antelope Valley, responded to 31 traffic incidents, between 3:24 a.m. to 11:15 p.m., Tuesday, that warranted an officer response. An additional 12 calls did not require an officer on scene. Some of the crashes included undisclosed injuries.
“We did not have any fatalities, yesterday, so that is a plus,” Officer Monique Mischeaux said, Wednesday.
There were a few overturned vehicles, including a tractor trailer on the 138 on the east side that was wind-related, Mischeaux said.
A watch deputy at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station attributed nine traffic collisions to the weather. The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station had six traffic calls though it was not immediately clear if those were weather-related.
