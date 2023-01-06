A strong Pacific storm doused Southern California with rain, Thursday, flooding some roadways across the Southland and forcing some freeway lane closures, but the system dropped far less rain than originally expected as it quickly moved through the area.
The main front of the “bomb cyclone” moved into the area overnight, but forecasters said the storm traveled much faster than anticipated, which “greatly reduced the amount of rainfall through the area,” according to the National Weather Service.
“In general, 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen,” weather service forecasters said, around 9 a.m., by which time the bulk of the storm had largely already moved over the area.
Mud and debris also inundated some streets in the Palmdale area, including Lake Hughes and Pine Canyon roads, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A flowing wash in the Santa Clarita area also led to muddy water running through some intersections.
Some showers continued to pop up through the day, but fears of isolated thunderstorms failed to materialize.
Farther north, hurricane-force winds, surging surf and heavy rains knocked out power to tens of thousands, causing flooding, and contributing to the deaths of at least two people, including a toddler whose home was crushed by a falling tree.
Raging seas damaged two historic piers, rock and mudslides closed down highways, and deep snow piled up at ski resorts in the latest in a series of atmospheric rivers — long plumes of moisture stretching far over the Pacific — to reach the drought-stricken state. The “Pineapple Express” storm originated near Hawaii and was pulled toward the West Coast by a rotating area of rapidly falling air pressure known as a “bomb cyclone.”
While the overnight rain in the Southland was lighter than anticipated, it still managed to cause some flooding and make for a hazardous morning commute.
Flooding in the Sepulveda Basin forced the closure of multiple roads in that area, early Thursday, morning, helping to snarl traffic in the San Fernando Valley. A stretch of the northbound Long Beach Freeway was temporarily closed at Artesia Boulevard due to flooding, with some reports indicating 3 to 4 feet of water had accumulated on the roadway.
Flooding was also reported on the Golden State Freeway in the Sun Valley area, forcing some lane closures.
Even as rains were expected to let up and some evacuation orders lifted, Thursday, crews were assessing damage, trying to restore power and beginning the cleanup while bracing for more wet and wild weather this weekend that could be particularly troublesome for communities along swollen rivers.
Today should be mostly dry, with temperatures rising by three to six degrees, but a weaker storm system could bring another chance of rain, by Saturday night into Sunday. Still more rain is possible, between Monday and Tuesday, with dry conditions anticipated, mid-week, and another storm system likely, late next week.
The blustery tempest that came ashore, Wednesday, knocked out power to more than 180,000 homes and businesses, according to poweroutage.us
In Sonoma County, Aeon Tocchini, a 2-year-old boy, was killed when a redwood tree crumpled a section of his family’s mobile home where he had been sitting on a sofa, authorities said. His father and neighbors freed the boy — nicknamed “Goldie” because of his light hair and sunny personality — but he couldn’t be revived.
“He was the happiest child, always smiling and encouraging people,” his teary-eyed grandmother Aileen Tocchini said outside the damaged Occidental home where a red tricycle and yellow dump truck were buried under broken branches. “He was a love, an angel.”
In Fairfield, a 19-year-old woman died after her vehicle hydroplaned on a flooded road and hit a utility pole, police said on Facebook.
The seaside village of Capitola in Santa Cruz County about 60 miles south of San Francisco suffered possibly the worst damage as waves that were forecast to top 25 feet crashed into homes and restaurants at the mouth of Soquel Creek and knocked out a section of its historic wooden pier.
Surf shattered the windows at Zelda’s on the Beach, tossing furniture around inside the eatery. The Wharf House restaurant, at the end of the Capitola Wharf, was cut off from the mainland after a midspan of the wooden structure collapsed.
Hurricane-strength gusts as high as 101 mph toppled trees onto buildings and roads, knocked out power lines and blew down the roof on a gas station in South San Francisco.
