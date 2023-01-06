A strong Pacific storm doused Southern California with rain, Thursday, flooding some roadways across the Southland and forcing some freeway lane closures, but the system dropped far less rain than originally expected as it quickly moved through the area.

The main front of the “bomb cyclone” moved into the area overnight, but forecasters said the storm traveled much faster than anticipated, which “greatly reduced the amount of rainfall through the area,” according to the National Weather Service.

