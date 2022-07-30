SOFIA New Zealand

NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA, lands at Christchurch International Airport on June 18. The flying telescope was damaged during a storm there, a month later, causing cancellation of the remaining observation flights.

 Photo courtesy of Waynne Williams, Port Hills Productions, via NASA

NASA’s flying telescope, the Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA, was forced to cancel the remaining science observation flights of its final Southern Hemisphere campaign, after a storm damaged the aircraft in New Zealand.

SOFIA is a modified 747 airliner carrying a 100-inch infrared telescope, which is exposed in flight by opening clamshell doors in the side of the fuselage. Flying at altitudes between 39,000 and 40,000 feet, above the water vapor in the atmosphere, it allows astronomers to peer into the far reaches of the universe.

