LOS ANGELES — A Pacific storm brought much-needed rain and snow to California on Wednesday at the tail-end of a largely dry winter, but it also unleashed a mudslide in a fire-scarred canyon.
Mud coursed down Orange County’s rustic Silverado Canyon in the Santa Ana Mountains, filling the yards of homes and trapping some cars in hubcap-deep muck.
No injuries were reported, but with more rain expected the Orange County Sheriff’s Department ordered Silverado and two other canyons evacuated.
Winter storm warnings were in effect in the southern Cascades, down the length of the Sierra Nevada and the mountains of Southern California. Caltrans urged drivers to check for chain controls.
Conditions included showers, downpours, thunderstorms, hail and low-elevation snow.
Palmdale received 0.02 inches of rain through 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Lancaster got 0.01 inches and Acton got 0.11 inches.
For a time, the California Highway Patrol had to escort Interstate 5 traffic over Tejon Pass in the mountains north of Los Angeles.
To the east, heavy snow was reported on Interstate 15 in the high desert, Caltrans said.
In the Eastern Sierra, the Mammoth Mountain ski resort reported 13 inches to 15 inches of new snow, with more expected.
The Sierra snowpack is an important part of California’s water supply, but at the start of March its water content was about half the average normally recorded on April 1, when it is typically at its most robust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.