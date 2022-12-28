California Storms

A truck drives through a flooded intersection, Tuesday in Salinas, Calif. The first in a week of storms brought gusty winds, rain and snow to California, on Tuesday, starting in the north and spreading southward.

 Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Winter roared back into California, on Tuesday, after taking an almost summerlike break over the holiday weekend with warm and dry conditions that drew residents to beaches.

The first in a week of storms brought powerful winds, rain and snow to the state, substantially lowering temperatures that topped 80 degrees in some areas over Christmas.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.