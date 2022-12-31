California Storms

This photo released, Friday, by California Highway Patrol Dublin Area Office shows State Route 84, between Fremont and Sunol, which was closed by a landslide, according to the CHP and Caltrans District 4.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways, Friday, across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be series of storms poised to usher in the new year, likely bringing downpours and flooding.

Officials have reported landslides that closed routes in the San Francisco Bay Area, between Fremont and Sunol, as well as in Mendocino County near the unincorporated community of Piercy and in the Mendocino National Forest, as crews clear debris.

