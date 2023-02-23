LOS ANGELES — Powerful winds battered much of the Southland early Wednesday as the front end of a cold winter storm system moved into the area, giving the region a taste of the chilly temperatures, high winds, rain and snow to come — prompting a rare blizzard warning for the Los Angeles County mountains.

The blizzard warning will be in effect for the Los Angeles County mountains from 4 a.m., Friday to 4 p.m., Saturday. Forecasters said up to 5 feet of snow could accumulate in the mountains, accompanied by wind gusts topping 55 mph. Higher elevations could see as much as 7 feet of snow, with accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible at elevations between 2,000 and 4,000 feet, “including most major mountain passes.”

