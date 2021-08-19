MOJAVE — Tales of visiting “The World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration” — otherwise known as the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture — are on tap Saturday at the Mojave Air and Space Port for Plane Crazy Saturday.
Each summer, hundreds of thousands pilots and airplane enthusiasts from around the world travel to this mecca of aviation in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, many flying in their own aircraft, possibly built by their own hands.
Wittman Regional Airport becomes the center of the aviation universe for one week, this year from July 26 to Aug. 1.
Mojave Air and Space Port Director Diane Barney was among the hundreds of thousands who attended, flying there herself in her Tiger aircraft. She will talk about her trip to Oshkosh and New York— mechanical problems, turbulence, heat and all.
The presentation will begin at 11 a.m. in the Board Room in the Administration Building at the end of Airport Boulevard.
This year’s AirVenture event bounced back from cancellation last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic to report near-record crowds of more than 600,000 people, according to EAA. More than 10,000 aircraft arrived at Wittman and other nearby airports, with more than 3,000 displayed as part of the show.
Barney’s talk is part of Plane Crazy Saturday, a monthly gathering of aviation enthusiasts presented by the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation.
The free, family-friendly educational event features a flight line filled with aircraft of varied types and vintages, available for visitors to see up-close.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the flight line with its displays is through the Voyager restaurant, in the Administration building. The restaurant opens for breakfast at 8 a.m.
Dogs and other animals, other than service animals, are not permitted on the flight line.
Seating is limited for Barney’s presentation, and reservations may be made by emailing info@mojavemuseum.org or calling (661) 824-8417.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.