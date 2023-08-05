Trump Indictment Witnesses

TRUMP

WASHINGTON — It was a routine part of a federal court hearing: The defendant was told not to discuss the case with any witnesses without lawyers present.

But there’s nothing routine about this case. The defendant is Donald Trump, accused of orchestrating a conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The potential witness pool is vast and includes members of the former president’s inner circle deeply involved in his reelection campaign, including some currently on his payroll. His lies about the election — which form the basis of the charges — are repeated in nearly every speech he gives.

