PALMDALE — City officials are working at crafting an ordinance intended to discourage catalytic converter thefts by enabling closer scrutiny on those who purchase the stolen goods.
A draft ordinance was presented to the City Council, on Wednesday, that prohibited unlawful possession of an unattached catalytic converter. This led to a larger discussion of the problem and direction from Council to draft an ordinance that would require those who purchase the converters or the metals from them to keep records of the sellers and provide them to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the city’s code enforcement officers to help track illegal sales.
Thefts of catalytic converters have been on the rise — in Palmdale and nationally — as the valuable metals inside may be recycled for a profit — as much as $200 to $1,200 in cash, according to the staff report.
It takes two minutes or less for thieves to remove the catalytic converter from the underside of an unattended vehicle, City Council Chief of Staff Terrie Zayas said.
Through July 14 of this year, 184 catalytic converter thefts have been reported to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, she said.
These thefts not only impact the vehicle owners — replacing the equipment can run $1,000 to $2,500 — but also increase the city’s crime statistics, increase auto insurance rates and create hardships on the victims who can no longer drive the vehicle until it is repaired.
Mayor Steve Hofbauer requested the additional requirements on the purchasers, as “it’s already illegal to have stolen property.”
He modeled the concept on an existing regulation for pawn shops. Each night, the metal purchasers would send a list of sellers to the Sheriff’s Department to aid investigation of thefts.
“Maybe some of these guys aren’t going to want to get caught driving 180 miles to go exchange stolen property,” he said.
The ordinance would also put pressure on the purchasers, if they have to send a record of their sales each night, Hofbauer said.
Councilmember Laura Bettencourt noted that the Sheriff’s Department does conduct a variety of investigations of metal purchasers and is taking steps to try to lessen the theft.
“I do think it’s great that we’re doing our part as a city to set the example and let people know that we’re not going to tolerate this anymore,” she said.
Capt. Ron Shaffer, commander of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, cautioned that any ordinance does not place too great a burden on the businesses and penalize those who are legally selling or purchasing metals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.