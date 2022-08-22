Catalytic converter ordinance

Palmdale officials are working on an ordinance to help fight rising catalytic converter thefts — like this operation that recovered 86 stolen converters, in February — by requiring those who purchase the valuable metals inside to keep records of the sellers and share them with law enforcement.

 Photo courtesy of Lancaster Sheriff’s Station

PALMDALE — City officials are working at crafting an ordinance intended to discourage catalytic converter thefts by enabling closer scrutiny on those who purchase the stolen goods.

A draft ordinance was presented to the City Council, on Wednesday, that prohibited unlawful possession of an unattached catalytic converter. This led to a larger discussion of the problem and direction from Council to draft an ordinance that would require those who purchase the converters or the metals from them to keep records of the sellers and provide them to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the city’s code enforcement officers to help track illegal sales.

