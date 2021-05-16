Barbara Stone, who as an agent nurtured models including Cheryl Tiegs, Cybill Shepherd and a young Martha Stewart, died on April 26 at a hospital in Roslyn, New York, on Long Island. She was 87.
Her daughter, Julie Stone, said the cause was congestive heart failure.
It was the early 1960s, still the era of twin sets and pearls, of white gloves and white faces on the covers of magazines like Seventeen, Glamour and Vogue, when Stone was hired by Stewart Cowley, a former theatrical agent, to run his company, Stewart Models. A former cheerleader from Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, she would in a short time help make Stewart the No. 2 agency in New York — the Avis, as Michael Gross, the author of “Model: The Ugly Business of Beautiful Women,” put it, to Eileen Ford’s Hertz.
Stone had a feel for fresh-faced American blondes, though within a decade Stewart Models had also scooped up Twiggy, the angular British gamine otherwise known as Lesley Hornby, and Veruschka, the towering German countess. She was strict about comportment and punctuality, and firm yet kind to her young charges, many of whom were still in high school.
She often managed her clients’ money, doling out a weekly allowance, as she did for Lucy Angle, a 16-year-old model then considered an American Twiggy — “the same no-figure figure,” as fashion columnist Eugenia Sheppard wrote in 1967 — along with plane fare home to Washington to see her mother.
“Barbara was our mother, our modeling mother,” said Martha Stewart, who was then Martha Kostyra, working to pay her Barnard College tuition with her modeling earnings. “Agents in those days were very proper. I remember getting a call from her telling me to iron my clothes. I was in Paris, and someone had complained because I had shown up wearing a dress I’d packed that was wrinkled from the suitcase. Barbara was our mother hen.”
But Stone was hardly a pushover. “She was no-nonsense,” said Bonnie Trompeter, who was 14 when she started modeling (and was the subject of a cover article in Life magazine, “Discovering the Fun of Being Pretty”), and just 17 when she was a glamour girl in advertisements for Parliament cigarettes. “She ran a tight ship. We had to show up on time, with our hair done and our makeup on.”
Stone had a good eye for talent. Scouting models for a television pageant called “Model of the Year” in 1967, for which the winner and the two runners-up received a year’s modeling contract, Stone told a reporter how she made her choices.
In 1968, Cybill Shepherd, then just 18, won the pageant.
Cheryl Tiegs, the California girl who would go on to become a household name as the face of Cover Girl makeup, was in college when she met Stone. Ford was also wooing her, but she chose Stewart Models because, she said, Stone put her at ease.
