LOS ANGELES — Prosecutors plan to charge a Los Angeles man in connection with three murders across Southern California, calling the suspect a “stone-cold serial killer,” as part of a deadly robbery crime spree, last week, at a half-dozen 7-Elevens and a doughnut shop.
Investigators have linked Malik Patt, 20, to the fatal shooting of a homeless man in Los Angeles, on July 9, as well as the July 11 deaths of a 7-Eleven clerk in Brea and a man who intervened in a robbery in a 7-Eleven parking lot in Santa Ana.
Three other people were shot and wounded, in the July 11 violence, one of whom remained gravely injured, Monday, according to Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.
Patt faces a slew of charges, including murder, attempted murder, robbery and carjacking. If convicted, his case could result in the death penalty or a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
“Malik Patt is a stone-cold serial killer,” Spitzer said, Monday, in a news conference announcing the planned filing of criminal charges. “There’s no other way to describe him. He executed innocent people and shot others.”
The July 11 robberies occurred, within five hours, in San Bernardino, Orange and Riverside counties, setting off an intensive manhunt that resulted in the arrests of the two men in Los Angeles, on Friday. Authorities say Jason Payne, 44, was Patt’s neighbor and accomplice but was not involved in the killings.
Both men are being held in jail and are expected to be arraigned, Tuesday. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.
Spitzer called the violence among the “cruelest, most inhumane crimes I’ve ever seen” in his time in law enforcement.
Police originally believed the spate of robberies at the convenience stories on July 11, or 7/11, might be linked to the day when the national 7-Eleven brand celebrates its anniversary. It was the chain’s 95th year, and stores gave out free Slurpee drinks.
But Spitzer, on Monday, said that while investigators are still looking into the potential nexus, “it appears it might be random and coincidental.”
Matthew Hirsch, a 40-year-old clerk, was shot and killed at the Brea store, and Matthew Rule, 24, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Santa Ana store while trying to intervene in the robbery of someone else. The identify of the homeless man who was slain in Los Angeles has not been made public.
Detectives also believe Patt may be connected to other crimes, including robberies in the San Fernando Valley.
(1) comment
Just give him the death penalty..and be done with it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.