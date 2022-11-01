CALIFORNIA CITY — California City Police officers arrested a woman who led them on a high-speed pursuit in an allegedly stolen car, Monday, according to a release from the California City Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle, a gray 2010 Honda, parked in the 9800 block of California City Boulevard, but could not find it. While continuing to patrol the area, the car was spotted driving south on Randsburg-Mojave Road.
When officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as 37-year-old Crystal Charlene Cantwell, sped off. She led officers on a 77-mile pursuit, with speeds reaching 120 mph, officials reported.
The stolen vehicle eventually became disabled in the desert, on the outskirts of Barstow. With the help of California Highway Patrol officers and two airships, Cantwell was arrested, and she was booked into Kern County Jail on charges of grand theft and evading. She is being held on $35,000 bail.
No one was injured during the pursuit and there was no damage to any California City Police Department vehicles, officials reported.
