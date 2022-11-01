CALIFORNIA CITY — California City Police officers arrested a woman who led them on a high-speed pursuit in an allegedly stolen car, Monday, according to a release from the California City Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle, a gray 2010 Honda, parked in the 9800 block of California City Boulevard, but could not find it. While continuing to patrol the area, the car was spotted driving south on Randsburg-Mojave Road.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.