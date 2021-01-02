SAN FRANCISCO — A stolen car struck and killed two women in the South of Market neighborhood on Thursday, and the driver, a paroled robber, was arrested after running away, police said.
The car, which had been reported stolen at about 4 p.m., struck a car and then two women, one of whom died at the scene, police said.
The other woman died at a hospital.
One woman was believed to be about 70 years old and the other was in her 20s or 30s, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, citing San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney.
