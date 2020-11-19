SACRAMENTO — One of the youngest mayors in the country, who garnered national attention for starting a privately funded program to give poor people $500 a month in guaranteed income, conceded that he lost his bid for reelection in Stockton.
Four years after winning more than 70% of the vote, Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, 30, lost by more than 10 percentage points.
He conceded the race to Kevin Lincoln on Tuesday after an update of counted ballots showed he trailed by nearly 12,000 votes, with fewer than 12,000 ballots left to count.
“I am honored to have served as your mayor, and I will continue to support the work needed to move our city forward,” Tubbs said in a news release. “I congratulate Kevin Lincoln and wish him the best as our new mayor.”
It was a surprising defeat for Tubbs, the city’s first Black mayor and a Democrat, whose previous political campaigns were endorsed by the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Barack Obama. His compelling personal history — raised by a single mother while his father was in prison before getting a degree from Stanford and interning at the Obama White House — earned him national attention.
But he was most known for being one of the first mayors to revive a “universal basic income,” an old idea that got new life as the key plank in Andrew Yang’s unsuccessful presidential campaign.
