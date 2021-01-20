There is still time for community members to participate in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station community survey.
The department teamed up with researchers from UCLA and the US Department of Justice to conduct a survey of Antelope Valley residents.
“The survey is a part of our department’s ongoing effort to improve in any way necessary and achieve the shared goal of fairness, equality and justice,” Ali Villalobos, Lancaster Station public information officer, said.
She encouraged individuals who live and/or work in the Antelope Valley to complete the survey by reading each question carefully.
The survey asks more than two dozen questions regarding the relationship between Antelope Valley residents and the Sheriff’s Department.
The survey is available online at http://bit.ly/38W6TNp
