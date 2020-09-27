LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County reported 1,236 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional deaths today, bringing the county’s totals to 266,988 cases and 6,504 fatalities.
Officials said the county has not experienced a significant surge in cases associated with the Labor Day holiday. The average number of cases for the week ending Friday was 1,074, while the average for the week ending Sept. 5 was 1,176, according to the Los Angeles County Health Department.
However, the department said the numbers continue to indicate that there is still wide-spread community transmission of COVID-19, with younger people driving new infections. Nearly 70% of the cases reported Saturday occurred among people under the age of 50 years old.
“As we enter the fall, I am hopeful that we can remain collectively committed to making progress by reducing the transmission of the virus. I do not think it is inevitable that we see a huge surge again this fall,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.
“Rather, I am convinced by our recent data and the actions taken by many, that we can do what is essential to slow the spread. I know it won’t be easy and it will require continued sacrifices and hardships. We cannot yet reopen every sector; we cannot yet host and attend gatherings and events; we cannot yet stop protecting those who are most vulnerable. I do believe, however, that we can continue a thoughtful and measured recovery that prioritizes making it as safe as possible for children to get back to school and adults back to work.”
The number of people hospitalized in the county due to the Coronavirus declined from 760 on Friday to 715, with 29% of those patients in intensive care.
Local nail salons have been awaiting word from the county on whether they can resume indoor operations. The state has cleared the business to reopen, but the county has kept them closed, pending word on a possible post-Labor Day increase that health officials fear might be exacerbated by further reopenings.
A surge in cases could also threaten the county’s ability to move out of the most restrictive tier of the state’s Coronavirus economic-reopening roadmap. What had been declining case numbers put the county on the verge of moving from the restrictive “purple” tier to the less-onerous “red” tier, which would allow more businesses to reopen, including movie theaters.
As of Saturday, the following areas reported COVID-19 cases and deaths:
• Palmdale: 4,094 cases and 71 deaths (includes cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks).
• Lancaster: 3,396 cases and 55 deaths.
• Lake Los Angeles: 231 cases and four deaths.
• Quartz Hill: 179 cases and 11 deaths.
• Sun Village: 165 cases and two deaths.
• Littlerock/Pearblossom: 93 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock: 85 cases and one death.
• Acton: 70 cases and two deaths.
• Agua Dulce: 27 cases and no deaths.
• Pearblossom/Llano: 24 cases and one death.
• Leona Valley: 18 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock/Juniper Hills: Nine cases and no deaths.
• Llano: Three cases and no deaths.
Do not trust Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. She has an agenda
