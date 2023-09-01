Obit Sidwell Football

Former New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Steve Sidwell after being inducted into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame in 2004. Sidwell died Aug. 23 at age 78.

 Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS — Former New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Steve Sidwell, who coached the famed “Dome Patrol” linebacker group and help construct some of the top defenses in franchise history, has died at age 78.

“He was a tremendous defensive coach in our league — a ton of success,” Saints coach Dennis Allen, a defensive coach himself, said following practice on Aug. 24, shortly after the club confirmed Sidwell’s passing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.