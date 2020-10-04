EDWARDS AFB — The Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show week kicks off Monday with a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics educational webinar for kindergarten through 12th grade students and culminates by bringing the air show to the people with 17 aircraft from Edwards Air Force Base and NASA participating in flyovers on Friday and Saturday.
One to two sonic booms will mark the start of the flyovers. The aircraft will travel from Edwards to areas including Lancaster, Palmdale, Tehachapi, Bakersfield, Victorville and Fort Irwin. There will be separate routes each day.
This weekend would have been the first on-base air show at Edwards Air Force Base in 11 years. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced a change in plans out of safety concerns.
In June, 412th Test Wing Commander Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer announced the change in event plans to a hybrid show during a virtual town hall meeting.
“I’m super excited about what we’ve got,” Higer said at the time.
More than 10,000 students registered for the STEM webinars. The virtual STEM activities on Monday through Thursday include slots for elementary, middle, and high school students. There will also be Spanish sessions for elementary students.
On Monday, elementary and middle school students will explore grade-appropriate four forces of flight and Newton’s 3rd law on a straw paper plane. High school students will study the four forces of flight and the Pythagorean Theorem.
All students will get behind the scenes video tours of Edwards Air Force Base.
The AV Hybrid Air Show takes to the air on Friday and Saturday, There will be livestreams on Facebook and YouTube beginning at 10:30 a.m. The air show live stream ends at 1 p.m.
The opening ceremony on Edwards flight line will feature the US Air Force Academy’s Wings of Blue Jump Team, the National Anthem, a sonic boom, and remarks from 412th Test Wing Commander Brig. Gen Higer.
The aircraft scheduled to participate are the T-38 Talon, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II (Friday only), F/A-18 Hornet, B-52 Stratofortress, B-1 Lancer, C-17 Globemaster, KC-135 Stratotanker, C-20, ER-2 and C-12 Huron.
The first set of aircraft will arrive at the first city on the route at 11 a.m. The last aircraft departs the last city on the route at 12:56 p.m.
Visit avairshow.com for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.