STEM Expo

Knight Prep Academy eighth-grader Mariah Wyre uses blue and red 3D glasses to look at panoramic view of the Martian landscape set up by NASA at the 2022 Aerospace Valley Open House, Air Show and STEM Expo, Friday, at Edwards Air Force Base..

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

EDWARDS AFB — Edwards Air Force Base made history again, on Friday, when thousands of kindergarten through 12th grade students from across Southern California visited the storied base for what organizers said was the largest STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) expo ever held by the US Air Force.

More than 65 hands-on displays including air rockets, robotic pits and the flight simulators in the iconic Hangar 1600, as well as static displays of aircraft outside, served inspire the next generation of pilots, engineers, scientists and more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.