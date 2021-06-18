Since it is too hot to walk outside much this week, let’s take a walk down Antelope Valley’s memory lane.
Reader Dianne graciously sent me a box of Hi-Desert Spectator magazines. They are fascinating to peruse.
Published by Jack and Dee Hart, the magazine was a must-read for Valley residents in the early 1960s, when JFK was president and the combined population of Lancaster and Palmdale was about 38,000.
Issues contained a collection of AV history, aerospace updates, personality profiles, and lots and lots of newsy items about the local nightlife.
Judging by the advertising, I honestly believe there were more drinking establishments here in 1963 than there are today, though the Valley’s overall population has grown more than tenfold.
There was also a feature called Miss Spectator, but we will get to that in a moment.
The Spectator featured great history articles, many written by my friend Barbara Little. Known as Barbara Mitchell in those days, she later became Lancaster’s mayor.
History articles included pieces on Pancho Barnes, the legendary aviatrix and nightclub owner about whom books were and movies were made.
Other history pieces included the origins of the first people to have lived in the AV, dating back 24,000 years, according to archeologists at the University of Chicago.
There are stories about cowboys and pioneers, and John C. Fremont’s crossing of the Valley.
There are many stories about the Native Americans who lived here, including the last known Chumash resident, who passed in 1949.
A big story was the planning and construction of the Antelope Valley Freeway, complete with aerial photos and explanations of the process.
Nightlife was covered extensively in a column by Jerri Rued called “After Hours.”
The column brought news of the latest goings on at such legendary old Valley haunts as the Coo Coo Club, Beau Brummel, Club LeBasque, the Nile Room, the Matador Room, Brakke’s Inn, the Caravan, the Longhorn and the Antelope Valley Inn.
One issue featured a photo of Club LeBasque bartender Chuck Bruley, in bowtie and vest, ready to serve his customers. Definitely a different era.
Brakke’s Inn was a piano bar on Sierra Highway, north of Avenue I, and it lasted until a few years ago. I did a couple of stories with Alice Brakke, who kept on going well into the 21st Century with her charming 1960s club.
The July-August issue of the Spectator announced Brakke’s beginnings: “The grand opening of Brakke’s Inn was truly that,” Jerri Rued wrote. “Alice and Jim were beaming, and any tears that you might have seen trickling down Alice’s pretty cheeks were tears of joy and gladness.”
The January-February 1963 issue announced the opening of Vigilantes, which, I’m told, was frequented by Valley Pressers back in the day.
The Hi Desert Homes feature offered inside looks at some of the more posh domiciles of the era and shared with readers details of the lives of the people who lived there.
And, of course, no piece on the Spectator would be complete without mention of Miss Spectator. A feature that would never fly today, Miss Spectator showed a full-page photograph of a scantily clad (most often bikini-clad) young woman snapped by local photographer Jack Overlade.
It included Miss Spectator’s, ahem, vital statistics, meaning her measurements. One Miss Spectator was a majorette in the AV High band. Another was a cocktail waitress at the Coo Coo Club.
I don’t know if the feature was controversial in those days, but I did see one letter of complaint, from Mae of Lancaster. She said it does not fit in with the otherwise fine magazine.
Interestingly, movies, television and music are all vastly racier today than in the early ’60s, but a pin-up style picture of a local girl was acceptable then but would be roundly condemned today.
The early ’60s was a different time in our community, and an enjoyable place to visit on the pages of the Spectator on a hot desert day.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
