LOS ANGELES — A new statewide initiative was rolled out to encourage drivers to “slow the fast down” and understand the dangers of speeding.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is supporting the efforts of the California Office of Traffic Safety for addressing a top traffic safety issue throughout the pandemic, speeding.
“We are seeing changes in driving behavior, and the number of people traveling at excessive and extremely dangerous speeds is alarming,” sheriff’s department Sergeant Robert Hill said. “COVID-19 puts the value of protecting lives in perspective, and practicing safe driving is one simple way everyone can keep themselves and others safe.”
The “Slow the Fast Down” campaign began on Monday and will run to Nov. 29. It features a series of safety messages on digital platforms, including social media, streaming and gaming services, and outdoor billboards. In addition, video public service announcements will run on broadcast and social media, as well as audio versions on the radio.
“We should be focused on protecting lives and the simple action of following speed limits helps keep ourselves and others safe,” said Barbara Rooney, director of the California Office of Traffic Safety.
Cases of excessive speeding rose during the beginning of stay-at-home orders in March. Between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, California Highway Patrol officers issued more than 4,000 citations for speeding over 100 miles per hour, a 93% increase when compared to the same period last year.
“The road is not a racetrack,” Hill said. “The freeway is not the autobahn. Follow a safe, legal speed.”
Speeding continues to remain one of the main causes of crashes. In federal fiscal year 2017-18, speed was a factor in approximately 31% of all fatal and injury crashes in the state.
According to a 2020 survey conducted by the Office of Traffic Safety and California State University, Fresno, nearly half of respondents believed it is acceptable to speed as long as it is not more than 10 miles per hour, but 78% believed it to be unacceptable to drive 20 miles per hour or more over the speed limit.
“Speeding is a choice,” Rooney said. “We hope to shift social norms for speeding and encourage people to slow down on the road.”
Follow the California Office of Traffic Safety on Facebook at @CaliforniaOTS or visit www.gosafelyca.org to learn more about the campaign and ways to stay safe on the go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.