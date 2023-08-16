Colorado River

A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water mark on the shore of Lake Mead along the border of Nevada and Arizona in March near Boulder City, Nev. The federal government is easing water cuts for Western states.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Federal officials said Tuesday they will ease water cuts for Western states reliant on the Colorado River in 2024, thanks to a slightly improved outlook, but long-term challenges remain.

The river serves seven US states, Native American tribes and two states in Mexico. It also supports a multibillion-dollar farm industry in the West and generates hydropower used across the region. Years of overuse by farms and cities, and the effects of drought worsened by climate change has meant much less water flows today through the Colorado River than in previous decades.

