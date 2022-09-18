Abortion Shifting Access

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs a bill imposing one of the nation’s toughest abortion restrictions, in 2019. Almost three months after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the landscape of abortion access is still shifting significantly in some states.

 Associated Press files

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Almost three months after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the landscape of abortion access is still shifting significantly in some states, sometimes very quickly.

Changing restrictions and litigation in neighboring Indiana and Ohio, this week, illustrate the whiplash for providers and patients navigating sudden changes in what is allowed where.

