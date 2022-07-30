Mega Millions State Lotteries

Now that the giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1 billion, state officials are hoping increased national interest in securing the top prize will result in more funding for their own causes.

 Associated Press

A bump in college scholarships for New Mexico students. A new bike trail nestled in the western slope of Colorado. More homeless shelters in Arizona.

When lottery sales soar, players holding the golden ticket aren’t the only ones who win. Across the US, state lottery systems use that money to boost education, tourism, transportation and much more. Now that the giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1 billion, state officials are hoping increased national interest will result in more funding for their own causes.

