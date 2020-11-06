Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 79F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.