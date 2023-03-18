Newsom San Quentin

California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to transform San Quentin State Prison, home to the nation’s largest number of inmates on death row, into a facility where prisoners can receive education, training and rehabilitation before reentering society.

 Associated Press files

SAN QUENTIN — The infamous state prison on San Francisco Bay that has been home to the largest death row population in the United States will be transformed into a lockup where less-dangerous prisoners will receive education, training and rehabilitation, under a new plan from California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The facility will be renamed the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center and the more than 500 inmates serving prison sentences there will be moved elsewhere in the California penitentiary system. The prison houses about 2,000 other inmates on lesser sentences.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

"""prisoners will receive education, training and rehabilitation""" What ?? ...at becoming a more Efficient Criminal...? Crime = Money... Never forget that. ;)

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.