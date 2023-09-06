California Caste Bias Bill

The California Legislature on Tuesday passed a bill authored by Democratic state Sen. Aisha Wahab that would make California the first state to outlaw discrimination based on caste.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers on Tuesday voted to outlaw discrimination based on caste, adding protections for people of South Asian descent who say they have been left out of traditional American safeguards for fairness in employment and housing.

The bill — the first of its kind in the US — now heads to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who must decide whether to sign it into law. Newsom’s office did not respond to a request for comment about the bill.

