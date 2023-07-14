SACRAMENTO — California voters will decide in 2024 whether to enshrine the right to same-sex marriage in the state constitution, a chance for them to permanently remove an inactive ban on same-sex marriage that they approved in 2008.

The California Senate overwhelmingly passed the proposed constitutional amendment on Thursday, though most of the chamber’s eight Republicans did not take a position. It would repeal a 2008 measure, known as Proposition 8, which voters approved to ban the state from recognizing same-sex marriages.

