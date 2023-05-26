Summer Power

California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his updated plan for the state to move away from fossil fuels during a news conference Thursday in Richmond. State regulators say California is unlikely to have an electricity shortage this summer.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO — California regulators say the state is unlikely to run out of electricity this summer because of a big increase in power storage and a wet winter that filled the state’s reservoirs enough to restart hydroelectric power plants that were dormant during the drought.

The nation’s most populous state normally has more than enough electricity to power the homes and businesses of more than 39 million people. But the electrical grid has trouble when it gets really hot and everyone turns on their air conditioners at the same time.

Nuclear power plants are the answer going forward...the people who complain about them, can go live in a tent (if they don't already).

