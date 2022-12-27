Doctors-Prison Experiments

A wheelchair-bound inmate wheels himself through a checkpoint at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, where unethical experimental medical treatments were conducted on 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s.

 Associated Press files

SAN FRANCISCO — A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s, including putting pesticides and herbicides on the men’s skin and injecting it into their veins.

Two dermatologists at the University of California, San Francisco — one of whom remains at the university — conducted the experiments on men at the California Medical Facility, a prison hospital in Vacaville. The practice was halted in 1977.

