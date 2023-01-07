California Sterilization Reparations

California is paying reparations to victims, mostly women such as Moonlight Pulido, who were either forcibly or coercively sterilized by the government. Pulido was sterilized while incarcerated, in 2005.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO — About 600 people alive, today, can’t have children because California’s government sterilized them either against their will or without their knowledge, and now the state is trying to find them so it can pay them at least $15,000 each in reparations.

But after a year of searching, the state has approved just 51 people for payments out of 310 applications. There’s one year left to look before the $4.5 million program shuts down and the challenges remain steep. State officials have denied 103 people, closed three incomplete applications and are processing 153 others — but they say it’s difficult to verify the applications as many records have been lost or destroyed.

