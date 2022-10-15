Election 2022 California Abortion

Phillip Mendoza joins other anti-abortion supporters at the California March for Life rally, in June, held at the Capitol in Sacramento. On Nov. 8, California voters will be asked to add the right to an abortion to the California Constitution.

 Rich Pedroncelli/AP Photo

SAN FRANCISCO — Californians are voting now through Election Day on whether to approve a state constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to abortion and contraception, one of several measures on ballots nationwide this November to address reproductive health care following the US Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Proposition 1 is expected to pass in the heavily Democratic state and was part of a robust legislative package backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to ensure California remains a haven for people seeking abortion services. Legislators placed the measure to amend the constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot days just after the court ruled, in June, that states could decide whether to allow abortion.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Wow quite the long winded article by the Scumbags at the Associated Press (IMHO). We get it weasels Cali is OK with abortions...now fix the Soaring Inflation, Soaring Gas prices, Soaring Crime rate...and living under the threat of Nuclear War...Abortions...who cares...besides the Useful Idiots...living in tents.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.